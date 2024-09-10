UK among nations with lowest spending per child on pre-primary education – OECD

The UK has one of the lowest expenditures per child in pre-primary education among the world’s leading economies, a report has suggested.

In early childhood education, expenditure per child in the UK is around 6,893 dollars (£5,272), according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) latest Education at a Glance study.

This is compared with around 11,735 dollars (£8,976) per child on average across OECD countries with data available.

The report, which looks at the state of education systems in 38 nations with developed economies, plus 11 other countries, also found that the UK is the only OECD country where the child-teacher ratio in pre-primary education increased by more than 5% per year.

Between 2013 and 2022, the ratio of children to teaching staff at pre-primary level fell across most countries, from 16:1 to 15:1 on average in OECD countries, due to fewer children and more teachers.

The report also highlighted a “noticeable and consistent” income disparity in childcare participation.

On average, across OECD countries with available data, 32% of children under the age of three from lower-income households attend childcare, compared with 50% of those from higher-income households.

It said the enrolment gap across income levels is more pronounced in Ireland and the UK, where the cost of childcare is “relatively high” for parents.

The study was carried out before the Government’s expansion of funded childcare for working parents began being rolled out in England in April.

Working parents of all children older than nine months are now able to access 15 hours of funded childcare, before the full roll out of 30 hours a week to all eligible families in September 2025.

The OECD report – which will provide the latest indicators on the state of education around the world – is being launched in London on Tuesday morning and Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson is due to give a speech.

It has suggested educational attainment varies more between regions in the UK than in many other OECD countries.

While 71% of 25-64 year olds in London have obtained a tertiary qualification, such as university degrees, the corresponding proportion in North East England is only 42%.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “These findings underline the significant disparity between the attainment of disadvantaged pupils and their peers.

“This is evident in the regional differences that are linked to varying levels of prosperity across the UK.

“Tackling the high level of child poverty in the UK is vital to closing the attainment gap. We need to see tangible action from the Government as a matter of urgency as we cannot continue to accept the fact that socioeconomic disadvantage plays such a huge role in educational outcomes.”

A Department for Education (DfE) spokesperson said: “We have made it our mission to break down barriers to opportunity and give every child the best life chances.

“The inequalities in our education system – in which where you live and what type of school you attend – are still having too big an influence on young people’s opportunities.

“We want a fair school system where all children and young people can achieve and thrive, and drives high and rising standards.

“We will deliver real change by integrating childcare and early years into the wider education system as a national priority, delivering free breakfast clubs in every primary school and by developing an ambitious strategy to reduce child poverty.

“Our curriculum and assessment review will also consider how to ensure young people – particularly those with SEND or from disadvantaged backgrounds – get the opportunity to access a broad and balanced curriculum, as well as the crucial work and life skills necessary to succeed.”