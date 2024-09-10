George Lucas leads tributes to ‘beautiful human being’ James Earl Jones

Star Wars creator George Lucas has led tributes to “beautiful human being” James Earl Jones following the actor’s death aged 93.

On Monday, his long-time agent Barry McPherson confirmed the veteran actor, best known for being the voice of Darth Vader in Star Wars, had died.

Jones’s voice was also lent to the likes of Mufasa in Disney’s 1994 film The Lion King, various audiobooks and to CNN for its “This is CNN” tagline.

During his career, he won a host of awards including Emmys, Tony Awards, a Grammy and was given an honorary Oscar.

In a statement released following Jones’s death, Lucas called Jones “an incredible actor” and “a most unique voice both in art and spirit”.

“For nearly half a century he was Darth Vader, but the secret to it all is he was a beautiful human being,” he said.

“He gave depth, sincerity and meaning to all his roles, amongst the most important being a devoted husband to the late Ceci and dad to Flynn.

“James will be missed by so many of us…friends and fans alike.”

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said: “James Earl Jones is one of the most versatile and talented actors of our time, with an iconic body of work across film, stage and television.

“The menacing baritone he brought to Darth Vader will forever be beloved by fans and regarded as one of the great villainous performances in cinema. His commanding presence on screen, and warm personality off-screen, will be greatly missed.”

Disney chief executive Bob Iger credited the “indelible mark” the actor left on “generations of audiences”.

He said: “From the gentle wisdom of Mufasa to the menacing threat of Darth Vader, James Earl Jones gave voice to some of the greatest characters in cinema history.

“A celebrated stage actor with nearly 200 film and television credits to his name, the stories he brought to life with a uniquely commanding presence and a true richness of spirit have left an indelible mark on generations of audiences.

“On behalf of all of us at Disney, we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Jones’s fellow Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, who portrayed Luke Skywalker, wrote on social media “#RIP dad” with a broken heart emoji.

The Wire star Wendell Pierce hailed him as the “living embodiment of artistry, integrity, creativity, and dignity” in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

He added: “James Earl Jones is the sole reason I became an actor. He stirred a vocation in me that gave voice to my unsung heart songs.

“By example, he led me on the exploration of my own personal humanity and the study of human behaviour in others and the intangible, ever-present soul.

“He was a once-in-a-generation talent that has left an enormous legacy in American culture.”

In his tribute on X, Star Trek star George Takei said: “A great spirit and boundless, unique voice has left us.

“James Earl Jones has passed, and he is returned to the great beyond.

James Earl Jones (Katie Collins/PA)

“We are all the lesser for his loss, and we collectively mourn his passing and honour his great body of work.”

Levar Burton, who also featured in Star Trek, wrote on X: “James Earl Jones… there will never be another of his particular combination of graces.”

Happy Days actor Henry Winkler said Jones “set an example for how to live and work with power and grace”, adding: “Rest well. We loved and love you.”

Irish actor Chris O’Dowd posted an image of himself with Jones alongside the caption: “A voice that stopped you in your tracks. Rest easy legend.”