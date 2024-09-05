XL bully owner appears in court in connection with death of man attacked by dogs

A man has appeared in court in connection with the death of a 52-year-old who was attacked by two XL bully dogs near his home last year.

Ian Price died in hospital after being seriously injured in Main Street, Stonnall, Staffordshire, at about 3.15pm on September 14.

Thirty-one-year-old James Trimble-Pettit appeared at Cannock Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with two counts of being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control where death is caused.

Ian Price, 52, died after being attacked by two dogs in Main Street, Stonnall, in September last year (Matthew Cooper/PA)

The court heard the two dogs involved were a champagne-coloured female XL bully called Via and a white XL bully male named Ares.

One of the dogs died after being restrained and the other died after being injected by a vet.

Appearing in the well of the court wearing a black suit and tie and clasping his hands in front of him, Trimble-Pettit, of Tye Road in Fradley, Lichfield, spoke only to confirm his name and address, and to say he would give no indication of plea to the two charges he faces.

Floral tributes were left outside the scene in Mr Price’s memory (Matthew Cooper/PA)

District Judge Ian Barnes, who appeared at the court via video-link, said the offences were too serious for him to be able to deal with.

He released Trimble-Pettit on the same bail conditions imposed by Staffordshire Police – that he must live and sleep at his address in Tye Road, not enter Stonnall and not be in the company of any dog.

The public gallery in the courtroom was filled with Mr Price’s friends and family.

Trimble-Pettit, who left the court quickly after the 10-minute hearing, must appear at Stafford Crown Court on October 7.