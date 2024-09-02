TfL dealing with ‘ongoing cyber security incident’

Transport for London (TfL) has revealed it is dealing with an “ongoing cyber security incident”.

The organisation, which is responsible for most of London’s transport network, has not shared specific details of the incident but it confirmed there is currently no evidence customer data has been compromised.

A statement posted on its website said: “We are currently dealing with an ongoing cyber security incident.

“At present, there is no evidence that any customer data has been compromised and there has been no impact on TfL services.

“The security of our systems and customer data is very important to us, and we have taken immediate action to prevent any further access to our systems.

“We are working closely with the relevant government agencies to respond to the incident.”

According to TfL’s X account, the National Crime Agency and the National Cyber Security Centre have also been called in to help respond to the incident.

TfL has been contacted for comment.