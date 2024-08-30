Warning over ‘shameless’ moped scammers becoming more aggressive

Reckless scammers on mopeds are deliberately crashing into other vehicles to make bogus insurance claims, law enforcement bodies have warned.

The Insurance Fraud Bureau (IFB) and City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED) are investigating the “crash for cash” trend with the insurance industry and are giving advice to people to avoid moped scams.

The IFB found more than 4,000 people have been targeted by a moped scam in the past three years, after an analysis of fraudulent claims received by 21 insurers.

The bodies said people in London are being particularly targeted but scammers could strike in other parts of the UK where road users may be less aware of the issue.

The fraudsters often intimidate victims to try to get them to admit fault in a collision.

In some recent cases, instead of making a claim they try to pressure victims into handing over cash. Those considered to be more vulnerable are more likely to be targeted.

Ursula Jallow, director at the IFB, said: “Thousands of people have been targeted, and these shameless scammers’ tactics are becoming increasingly aggressive. For instance, we’ve found women who are driving alone or with their children are being targeted more.”

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Hill, from City of London Police’s IFED, said: “Moped drivers are deliberately crashing into other vehicles with the purpose of gaining compensation from insurance companies.

“The value of the claims that can be lodged for repairs, personal injury and replacement vehicles makes this an incredibly lucrative opportunity for fraudsters.”

He added: “If you witness or are involved in a collision and suspect it is crash for cash fraud, gather as much information as possible.

“This could be the make and model of the moped, its number plate or the clothing that the driver is wearing. These details could be invaluable in disproving a fraudulent claim. Report the incident as soon as possible to the Insurance Fraud Bureau’s CheatLine.”

Here are some tips from the bodies to stay vigilant:

1. Be aware of anyone on a moped or motorcycle who is lingering unnecessarily or trying to hide out of sight at the end or side of a road or behind parked vehicles.

2. The moped scammer may drive head-on into their victim’s vehicle and then throw their moped down and even drop to the floor to fake an injury, before taking photos of the incident.

3. Many moped scammers work with an accomplice to act as a witness and help facilitate the fraud. They may also use a van to obscure the victim’s view.

4. If someone is targeted, collect as much information about the incident as possible, including details of the other road user, any witnesses, photographs and recordings (local CCTV or dashcam footage).

5. If someone thinks they have been targeted, they should tell their insurer and contact their local police force. Evidence of the scam can be reported to IFB’s confidential CheatLine service on an online form, or the phoneline powered by CrimeStoppers at 0800 422 0421.