Ministers have ‘no plans’ to force businesses to accept four-day week demands

The Government has “no plans” to force businesses to accept employees’ four-day working week requests.

Conservative shadow business secretary Kevin Hollinrake claimed businesses were “petrified” about Labour’s Make Work Pay plans, which The Telegraph reported could include new rights for workers to demand a four-day week.

But a Department for Business and Trade spokesperson denied they would “impose” the working pattern on businesses.

The PA news agency understands any plan to open up “compressed hours” to more workers would not result in bank holiday-style weekends each week, and that employees would usually need to work their contracted hours, even if they choose to over fewer days.

The Whitehall spokesperson said: “We have no plans to impose a four-day working week on employers or employees. Any changes to employment legislation will be consulted on, working in partnership with business.

“Our Make Work Pay plan is designed around increasing productivity and creating the right conditions for businesses to support sustained economic growth. Many employers already provide good, family-friendly conditions for their workers because they know that doing so improves morale and retention.

“We are working in close partnership with business and civil society to find the balance between improving workers’ rights while supporting the brilliant businesses that pay people’s wages.”

The Department for Business and Trade vowed to set out further details of its approach within 100 days.

Labour released a document titled Labour’s Plan To Make Work Pay two days after Rishi Sunak called the General Election in May.

It did not propose a four-day week but committed the party to banning zero-hour contracts, replacing them with documents which reflect the number of hours an employee regularly works, a “genuine living wage”, and an end to “fire and rehire” practices where workers are laid off and then re-employed on new terms.

The Telegraph reported “compressed hours” could feature in a new law, which could shift the balance of power, so companies could be legally obliged to offer flexible working from day one except where it is “not reasonably feasible”.

Mr Hollinrake told the newspaper: “Despite warning after warning from industry, Angela Rayner is pressing ahead with her French-style union laws that will make doing business more expensive in the UK.

“Labour must listen to businesses who are petrified about day one employment rights and bringing in the four-day week through the back door.”

A Labour source said “the Conservatives pledged to make flexible working the default then failed to do so”, a reference to the party’s winning 2019 manifesto which Boris Johnson fronted, which read: “We will encourage flexible working and consult on making it the default unless employers have good reasons not to.”

The Labour source also told The Telegraph: “We’ll build on their existing legislation to ensure flexibility is a genuine default, except where it is not reasonably feasible for employers to agree.”