Liam and Noel Gallagher confirm Oasis’s long-awaited reunion for 2025

Liam and Noel Gallagher are getting back together for Oasis’s long-awaited reunion with a worldwide tour in 2025.

The Britpop band, who split nearly 15 years ago and released their chart-topping album Definitely Maybe around three decades ago, announced the series of dates will kick off at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

The UK and Ireland tour will also visit Manchester’s Heaton Park, London’s Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park throughout July and August next year.

Noel, 57, quit the Manchester rock group on August 28 2009, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”.

Fans have been pleading with the brothers to regroup since they disbanded, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Reunion rumours have intensified recently after they teased an announcement for 8am on Tuesday, and reports that the feuding brothers were ending their disagreement.

Confirming the Oasis Live 25 tour, they said: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

Liam and Noel Gallagher fell out in August 2009 (Dave Thompson/PA)

The dates are as follows: Principality Stadium July 4 and 5; Heaton Park July 11, 12, 19, 20, 25 and 26; Wembley Stadium August 2 and 3; Murrayfield Stadium August 8 and 9; and Croke Park August 16 and 17.

There are also plans for dates outside Europe.

Tracks from the first recording session for Oasis’s debut album Definitely Maybe will be put out on Friday, a day after the record marks 30 years since its release.

Unheard versions of songs including Live Forever, Cigarettes & Alcohol and Rock ‘N’ Roll Star were taken from their first recording session as a signed band, at Monnow Valley Studio in Rockfield, Monmouthshire.

The recordings were scrapped before the band re-recorded the album at Sawmills Studios in Cornwall.

In expectation of the official announcement of the reunion tour, Spotify said Oasis streams increased more than 160% globally between Monday and the previous week.

“The increase in streams was continuing to grow throughout yesterday,” the music platform added.

There is also speculation that a Glastonbury headline slot could be in the works. The band have previously played the festival in 1995 and 2004.

– Tickets for UK dates go on sale from 9am on Saturday, with Dublin tickets available from 8am the same day.