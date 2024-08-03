Murder investigation launched after man fatally stabbed in Norwich

A murder investigation has been launched following a fatal stabbing in Norwich, police said.

Norfolk Constabulary said officers were called to Paragon Place, Norwich at 6.44pm on Friday to reports a man had suffered a stab wound.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area has been cordoned off while police investigations continue.

Detective Superintendent Dave Freeman said it is an isolated incident and urgent inquiries are ongoing to locate the suspect.

“We understand this is a deeply concerning incident and we are working hard to locate the suspect,” he said.

“A number of police resources have been deployed to the scene and we are in the early stages of our enquiries to establish the circumstances around this incident.

“At this time I do not believe there to be any wider risk to the public.

“This happened during daylight hours and there would have been people in the area. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police by calling 101 quoting reference 433 of 2 August 2024.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.