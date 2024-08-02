Police step up patrols as Edinburgh’s population soars during festivals

Police Scotland have launched a campaign to keep people safe during the Edinburgh festivals, as the city’s population is expected to double to around one million throughout August.

Festival season combines events including the international festival, the Fringe and book festival, and police have boosted resources with Operation Summer City 2024.

National and specialist departments within Police Scotland will be deployed to the capital, while officers from Edinburgh will be supported by colleagues from neighbouring divisions.

Chief Inspector Paul Gillespie, from Edinburgh division, said: “Edinburgh during the festival is one of the most exciting places in the world.

“We want to ensure all those enjoying the festivities remain safe throughout.

Fringe performer Garry Starr poses in front of the Forth Bridge (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Over one million people will be within the capital throughout August.

“Those visiting the city centre can expect to see a high-visibility police presence who are happy to speak with the public to address any issues they may have, as well as to respond to any reports of crime.

“To enhance our presence and ability to respond to any incidents, we will have our mobile police station set up in Cockburn Street.

“Anyone wishing to speak face-to-face with an officer is welcome to drop in during the station’s opening hours.

“We want everyone to have an enjoyable, memorable and safe festival and we are doing everything we can to maintain Edinburgh’s status as one of Europe’s safest cities to live, work and visit.”