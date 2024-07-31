Police officer appears in court accused of sharing images from crime scenes

A volunteer police officer has appeared in court accused of sharing information on police systems and images from crime scenes.

Leicester Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday that William Heggs, 23, has 13 charges against him following an investigation by the police watchdog.

The Leicestershire Police special constable, who has been suspended, is charged with one count of misconduct in public office, nine offences of unauthorised computer access, and three offences of unlawfully obtaining or disclosing personal data.

Heggs will enter pleas at Leicester Crown Court (Lucy Bogustawski/PA)

The offences are alleged to have taken place between January 2021 and November 2021.

An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) began in November 2021 following a mandatory conduct referral from Leicestershire Police.

The defendant, who appeared in court wearing a white shirt and navy suit, spoke to confirm his name, date of birth, and address.

Heggs, of Copeland Avenue, Leicester, has been granted unconditional bail until he appears at Leicester Crown Court to enter his pleas.