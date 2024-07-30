Political leaders across island of Ireland hail history-maker Daniel Wiffen

Political leaders across the island of Ireland have hailed history-maker Daniel Wiffen after his gold medal victory in the Olympic swimming pool.

Wiffen, from the village of Magheralin in Northern Ireland, triumphed in the men’s 800 metres freestyle final in Paris on Tuesday evening, setting a new Olympic record in the process.

The 23-year-old has become the first gold medallist from Northern Ireland for 36 years and Ireland’s first male swimming gold medallist.

The last athletes from Northern Ireland to win Olympic gold were Stephen Martin and Jimmy Kirkwood, who were part of the winning Team GB hockey team at Seoul in 1988.

Wiffen is the first individual gold medallist from Northern Ireland since Mary Peters triumphed for GB in the pentathlon at Munich in 1972.

Only an hour after Wiffen’s success another Northern Ireland swimmer secured a gold medal.

While Jack McMillan did not participate in the Olympic 4x200m freestyle final that was won by Team GB swimmers Matt Richards, James Guy, Tom Dean and Duncan Scott, the 24-year-old from Co Down still secured a medal having swum for the team in the qualifying heats.

Stormont First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly congratulated both swimmers.

“This is truly a momentous occasion for Daniel and for local sport,” they said in a joint statement.

“Not only has he secured NI’s first Olympic gold medal in 36 years, it is also the first medal of the Games for our athletes and he set a new Olympic record. It was a fantastic performance by the @TeamIreland swimmer.”

On McMillan’s gold medal, they added: “Well done to Jack and his @TeamGB

teammates who have secured gold medals following the 4x200m freestyle relay. What an incredible Olympics for our local swimmers so far.”

Taoiseach Simon Harris described Wiffen’s performance as “masterful”.

“On behalf of the entire country, hoarse from screaming at their televisions and computer screens, I would like to send our absolute admiration and congratulations to Daniel Wiffen,” he said.

“Daniel, you did it – Olympic gold and an Olympic record.

“The 800-metre freestyle final in Paris was one for the ages and Daniel’s technique, power and grit under pressure confirms him as a once-in-a-generation athlete. He’s a world champion and now an Olympic champion, and it was our privilege to witness it.

“This is a family affair and I can only imagine the joy of Rachel, Jonathan and Nathan this evening. This is your victory too.

Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen stands for the national anthem after winning the men’s 800m freestyle final (John Walton/PA)

“Congratulations Daniel, we can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Deputy premier Micheal Martin described Wiffen’s win as an “outstanding performance”.

“A breathtaking race and a new Olympic record,” he said.

“What an achievement for Daniel and his family.”

Richard Archibald, interim chief executive officer of Sport NI, said: “After a 36-year wait Daniel Wiffen is bringing an Olympic gold medal home to Northern Ireland.

“At Sport NI we are immensely proud of Daniel and his achievements.

“We are proud to have supported Daniel at the start of his career through our National Lottery funded athlete award. His progress over the last few years has been incredible, with European and World titles as well as a coveted world record and now an Olympic record.

“He is an inspiration to us all and I am sure his win will encourage many young people across Northern Ireland to try their hand at swimming. With two more events to come the sky is the limit for Daniel and we wish him all the very best.”

On McMillan’s achievement, he added: “Jack played an integral role in the team securing their spot in tonight’s final with the fastest qualifying time.

“At Sport NI we are proud to have supported Jack’s journey to success through our Sport NI Sports Institute and National Lottery-funded Athlete Award.”

Wiffen’s victory came a day after Sligo’s Mona McSharry clinched a dramatic Olympic bronze medal for Ireland in the final of the women’s 100m breaststroke.