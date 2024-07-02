Opinion poll round-up with two days to go until General Election

Two opinion polls have been published in the last 24 hours, both showing Labour maintaining a large lead over the Conservatives and Reform in third place.

A poll by Savanta, carried out online from June 28-30 among 2,287 UK adults, puts Labour 15 points ahead of the Conservatives.

The figures are Labour 39%, Conservative 24%, Reform 13%, Liberal Democrats 10%, Green 4%, SNP 3% and other parties 7%.

A poll by JL Partners, carried out online from June 28-July 1 among 2,028 adults in Britain, also gives Labour a 15-point lead.

The figures are Labour 39%, Conservative 24%, Reform 16%, Lib Dems 10%, Green 5%, SNP 4%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 1%.

The latest opinion poll averages for the main political parties (PA Graphics)

An average of all polls with fieldwork completed during the seven days to July 2 puts Labour on 40%, 19 points ahead of the Conservatives on 21%, followed by Reform on 16%, the Lib Dems on 11% and the Greens on 6%.

The Tories are up slightly on the figures for the previous week while Labour are down, with the averages for the seven days to June 25 being Labour 41%, Conservatives 20%, Reform 16%, Lib Dems 11% and Greens 6%.

On May 22, the day Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the General Election, the seven-day averages stood at Labour 45%, Conservatives 23%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 9% and Greens 6%.

The averages have been calculated by the PA news agency and are based on polls published by BMG, Deltapoll, Find Out Now, Focaldata, Ipsos, JL Partners, More In Common, Norstat, Opinium, People Polling, Redfield Wilton, Savanta, Survation, TechneUK, Verian, WeThink, Whitestone and YouGov.