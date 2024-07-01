Opinion poll round-up with three days to go until General Election

Four opinion polls have been published in the last 24 hours, all showing Labour ahead of the Conservative by a large margin and Reform in third place.

A poll by Savanta, carried out online from June 26-28 among 2,092 UK adults, gives Labour a 17-percentage point lead over the Conservatives.

The figures are Labour 38%, Conservative 21%, Reform 14%, Liberal Democrats 11%, Greens 6%, SNP 2%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 7%.

The latest poll by Opinium, carried out online from June 26-28 among 2,053 UK adults, has Labour with a 20-point lead.

The figures are Labour 40%, Conservative 20%, Reform 17%, Lib Dems 13%, Green 6%, SNP 3%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 1%.

The latest opinion poll average for the main political parties (PA Graphics)

A poll by More in Common, carried out online from June 26-28 among 3,361 adults in Britain, gives Labour a 15-point lead.

The figures are Labour 39%, Conservative 24%, Reform 13%, Lib Dems 13%, Green 5%, SNP 3%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 2%.

Finally, a poll by Deltapoll, carried out online from June 27-29 among 1,645 adults in Britain, puts Labour 21 percentage points ahead of the Tories.

The figures are Labour 42%, Conservative 21%, Reform 16%, Lib Dems 11%, Green 4%, SNP 3%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 2%.

An average of all polls with fieldwork completed during the seven days to July 1 puts Labour on 40%, 20 points ahead of the Conservatives on 20%, followed by Reform on 16%, the Lib Dems on 12% and the Greens on 6%.

The Lib Dems are up slightly on the figures for the previous week while Reform are down, with the averages for the seven days to June 24 being Labour 40%, Conservatives 20%, Reform 17%, Lib Dems 11% and Greens 6%.

On May 22, the day Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the General Election, the seven-day averages stood at Labour 45%, Conservatives 23%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 9% and Greens 6%.

The averages have been calculated by the PA news agency and are based on polls published by BMG, Deltapoll, Find Out Now, Focaldata, Ipsos, JL Partners, More In Common, Norstat, Opinium, People Polling, Redfield Wilton, Savanta, Survation, TechneUK, Verian, WeThink, Whitestone and YouGov.