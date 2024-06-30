What the papers say – June 30

The papers on Sunday are dominated by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s warning to voters ahead of next week’s General Election.

The Sunday Telegraph, Sunday Express and Mail on Sunday all lead with Mr Sunak’s comments that a Labour government “would bankrupt people in every generation”.

Meanwhile, The Observer carries Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s comments that he will “relight the fire” of optimism and hope among the British people should his party emerge victorious on July 4.

The Sunday Mirror and Sunday People both urge their readers to vote Labour.

Elsewhere, The Sunday Times says deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden has “grave concerns” about claims a suspected Russian interference operation has been encouraging support of Reform UK.

And the Daily Star Sunday leads with Mr Motivator’s “positive vibes video” for England fans ahead of their Euro 2024 last-16 clash with Slovakia.