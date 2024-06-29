Swinney calls on voters to back SNP to ‘reject more austerity’ from Westminster

John Swinney has said Scots must vote for the SNP in order to “reject more austerity cuts from Westminster and ensure that decisions about Scotland are made in Scotland”.

With just five days until polls open, the SNP leader has reminded voters that while the election result in England is an inevitability, the result in Scotland is too close to call between the SNP and Labour.

Ahead of campaigning in Scotland, Mr Swinney called on voters to back his party.

He said: “With just four days to go until Scots head to the ballot box, the SNP will be out campaigning across the country for every vote.

“The result in England is now inevitable, but in most seats in Scotland it’s too close to call between the SNP and Labour.

“The next UK Labour government plans to impose £18 billion of cuts to public spending – after years of austerity, Brexit and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

“If you want to reject more austerity cuts from Westminster and ensure that decisions about Scotland are made in Scotland, then you’ve got to vote SNP.”

He added: “Only the SNP will hold Labour to account on more cuts and the real threat of NHS privatisation.

“The SNP offers Scotland the hope of a better future – but you have to vote for it.

“This Thursday, vote SNP to put Scotland’s interests first.”