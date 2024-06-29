Keane’s ‘mission’ to ‘get people’s attention’ during afternoon Glastonbury slot

Keane’s Tim Rice-Oxley has said the band’s mission is to “get people’s attention from all over the place” during their Pyramid stage slot at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday afternoon.

The British indie band, who has been celebrating 20 years of their debut studio album Hopes And Fears this year, are playing Worthy Farm’s main stage at 4pm.

Ahead of their performance, Rice-Oxley told the PA news agency: “We’re playing at four in the afternoon so you often find people are like… emerging from the hangover.

Keane’s Tom Chaplin and Tim Rice-Oxley speaking to the media at Glastonbury Festival (Tom Leese/PA)

“They’re sort of wandering around and thinking about what they’re gonna see, waiting for the headliners.

“So you kind of hope you can get people’s attention from all over the place and get people singing along. That’s our mission.”

Frontman Tom Chaplin said the band is keeping their set at the British festival “quite simple”.

He told PA: “Because we’re honouring Hopes And Fears, it’s 20 years old this year, we’re going to play quite a few songs from the record.

“We’ve sort of been doing that as the sort of basis for our tour this year.

“And then just sort of filling the rest of it with as many big songs that people know, as we can.

“And I think we like to keep it quite simple really.

“We’re sort of a bit of an old-fashioned indie band and I think we just want people to feel this sort of communal sense of love and emotion and excitement at our shows.

“And it certainly seems to be the way they (festivals) are these days.

“And I think with Glastonbury as well, people have that kind of spirit of wanting to come and enjoy themselves.

“So hopefully, it’ll be a great little combination.”

Speaking further about the festival he added: “I just think it’s amazing isn’t it, that this site, which is basically just a farm, is turned into this incredible town.”

He also thanked Sir Michael Eavis and Emily Eavis for organising the festival and called it “magic”.