Legal action started against Tesco and Asda over E. coli outbreak

Lawyers acting for two people who fell ill in the E. coli outbreak linked to salad leaves have started legal action against Tesco and Asda for compensation.

Legal firm Fieldfisher told the PA news agency it has issued letters of claim for breach of the Consumer Protection Act over own-brand sandwiches purchased in the supermarkets.

The claims relate to an 11-year-old girl from the North West and a man from the South East.

The UK Health Security Agency said on Thursday one patient had died in the E. coli outbreak, which investigators believe is linked to salad used in sandwiches.

Fieldfisher said the claim against Asda relates to the 11-year-old girl who contracted E. coli after eating an own-brand chicken salad sandwich bought at one of its stores.

“The girl, aged 11, developed the serious condition haemolytic uraemic syndrome (HUS), which attacks the kidneys and has been on dialysis for three weeks,” it said.

Lettuce is suspected to be the source of the outbreak (PA)

“She was discharged home two days ago but could be at risk of permanent kidney damage. Her mother bought three of the sandwiches as part of an online delivery.”

The legal director of the firm, Harvinder Kaur, said she had issued a separate letter to Tesco on behalf of an adult man from the South East who was also hospitalised with E. coli symptoms after eating Tesco-branded sandwiches containing salad.

“Luckily, this client did not go on to develop HUS and is now home, but for a time he was seriously ill,” she said.

“Under the Act, companies producing food must ensure it is safe to eat.

“If it causes illness, it is a breach of their duty and those injured are eligible to claim compensation, not least to fund possible ongoing medical care.

“My client was a regular shopper at Tesco, buying his lunch there most days since it was very close to his work.”