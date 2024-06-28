Customers of major UK banks hit by pay day delays

The UK’s biggest banks have been hit by glitches affecting digital banking, leaving some customers unable to send and receive money on what is commonly pay day for workers across the country.

Nationwide, HSBC, Barclays and Virgin Money were among those apologising on Friday to customers over the issues.

HSBC UK said there had been a “separate payments issue affecting multiple banks”, and Nationwide blamed a “third-party payments issue” for the glitches.

Barclays also alerted customers to the issue, which has left some customers unable to send or receive payments.

Disgruntled customers took to X, formerly Twitter, to complain that they had not received their pay day wages into their bank accounts.

Some users said the delays meant they could not get to their money when they needed to pay bills.

A spokeswoman for Nationwide said the issue had “unfortunately delayed a small number of payments, which we expect will be processed and paid later today”.

It stressed that the “overwhelming majority of payments were processed as normal”, with all other services working fine.

HSBC posted on X that customers sending payments may experience a slow response or see a failure notice as a result of the industry-wide problems.

It urged people to check with the recipient or view their recent transactions notifications before attempting to send the payment again.

The bank also confirmed that its online banking and mobile app were back up and running after some customers were left locked out during the morning.

Barclays said it was aware of the issue and the team was “doing everything they can” to get the “faster payment system” back up and running.

The system powers online banking by enabling people to send money digitally, or via phone or in a branch, between banks and building societies who use it.

Payments up to a certain limit usually arrive within seconds, although it can take up to two hours to go through.

Virgin Money said that access to its banking app had been fully restored following issues in the morning.

“Like other banks, we’re working hard to process the backlog of payments delayed as quickly as possible, and will update you as soon as we can,” the high street lender posted on X.

It also urged customers not to send payments again if they received an error message but can see the payment has reduced the balance in their account.