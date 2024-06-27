In Pictures: Party leaders craft their campaign messages with pottery throw down

The main party leaders demonstrated their craft skills on Thursday as they marked a week to go to election day by taking part in rival pottery-themed campaign visits.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the Denby Pottery Factory in Ripley, Derbyshire, and tried his hand at dipping pots, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer travelled to Duchess China in Longton, Stoke.

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey joined his candidate in Greater Manchester where they showed off their pot-painting skills.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks with potter Keith Brymer Jones during his visit to Duchess China in Longton, Stoke (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir certainly appeared to be enjoying himself with the celebrity potter (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey was also having fun painting pottery with Lisa Smart, his party’s candidate for Hazel Grove in Greater Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

Even Rishi Sunak seemed to be laughing in the face of his party’s poor standings in the polls (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Prime Minister was dipping pots during a visit to Denby Pottery Factory in Ripley (Joe Giddens/PA)

Elsewhere, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage talked to the media ahead of a meeting at Rainton Arena in Houghton-le-Spring, Tyne and Wear (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

Later in the day, Sir Keir talked to students at Burton and South Derbyshire College in Burton-on-Trent (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Scotland may have been knocked out of the Euros but that didn’t stop SNP leader John Swinney enjoying a game of football with some local children at Portobello Beach