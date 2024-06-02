Three people charged with invading pitch during Champions League final

Three people have been charged with invading the pitch during the Champions League final at Wembley on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Yevhenii Lubnenko, 29, David Carneckij, 28, and a 16-year-old boy are accused of going on to the playing area at a football match contrary to Section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

Lubnenko, of no fixed address, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday while Carneckij, of Walworth Road, south-east London, is due to appear at the same court on July 10.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Highbury Corner Youth Court on June 24.

The force said inquiries continue into two other people arrested in connection with the same incident.

In total, police made 56 arrests around the Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid – most of which were for attempts to breach security.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said on Saturday that the force was confident the “overwhelming majority” of attempts to unlawfully gain access to the stadium were unsuccessful, adding that there was a “robust” policing operation in place to support Wembley stewards and stadium staff.

The Football Association invested £5 million in improving safety, security and infrastructure at Wembley in the wake of the trouble at the Euro 2020 final, when ticketless fans stormed gates to gain access to the stadium.

Stadium bosses had announced their commitment to clamp down on “poor fan behaviour” ahead of Saturday’s match.

Police also dealt with trouble at the Uefa Euro 2020 Final at Wembley (Zac Goodwin/PA)

In a statement on its website before the match, a stadium spokesperson said: “Wembley Stadium has echoed its commitment to clamp down on poor fan behaviour as it prepares to host a record-breaking eighth Uefa Champions League Final on Saturday June 1.

“Wembley Stadium has implemented several enhancements to its security and safety operations at recent events.

“It includes more stewards, additional ticket checks, improved fencing, new security lanes and increased enforcement of the Public Space Protection Order which exists around the stadium on event days.

“All of the changes will be in operation again on Saturday as the stadium prepares to welcome a sell-out crowd for the final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.”

More than 2,000 police officers were on duty on Saturday, policing protests as well as the Champions League final and related fan events, the Met said.