What the papers say – May 31

The guilty verdict for former US president Donald Trump in a “hush money” trial features heavily among a variety of stories on the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph, Daily Mirror and the i simply lead with “Trump guilty” and “Guilty” as Trump became the first president to be convicted of a crime.

The Daily Star says he is “guilty on all counts”, while The Times writes “Trump found guilty in hush money trial”.

Back home, The Guardian leads with the pressure on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to end the “purge of the Labour left”.

The Independent says Labour’s Angela Rayner has backed Diane Abbott to stand for Labour at the July 4 General Election.

Voters are braced for tax increases despite assurances from both parties they will not increase VAT, according to the Financial Times.

The Daily Mail leads with thousands of NHS patients who will get personalised cancer vaccines over the next year in a “landmark breakthrough”.

And the Metro reports on Fiona Beal, who was jailed for life after the murder of Nicholas Billingham.