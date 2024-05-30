What the papers say – May 30

The future of veteran politician Diane Abbott in the Labour Party features among a variety of stories on the front of Britain’s newspapers on Thursday.

The Daily Telegraph and the i lead with Ms Abbott, who said she will not be “intimidated” by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as she vows to run again at the General Election.

The Daily Express reports on a win for Chancellor Jeremy Hunt after Labour backed down on tax rises.

The Independent says if Labour wins the General Election, nearly half of its winning margin will come from people who “agree with the Tories” but are backing Sir Keir.

The Metro leads with Health Secretary Victoria Atkins calling a five-day junior doctor strike, planned just before Britain goes to the polls on July 4, a “highly cynical tactic”.

Europe only has a “tiny fraction” of air power to defend Nato’s eastern flank, according to the Financial Times.

The Daily Mail focuses on the “Crown’s case against Lord Lucan”, who went missing after the death of his family’s nanny in 1974.

The Daily Mirror focuses on the trial of teacher Fiona Beal for the murder of her former partner Nicholas Bellingham.

And the Daily Star says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent balloons into South Korea to drop suspected animal waste and garbage.