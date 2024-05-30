Nurse appears in court accused of culpable homicide of patient

A nurse has appeared in court accused of culpable homicide at a major hospital.

Blake Dolan, 31, from Glasgow, was charged with the culpable homicide of a patient at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Dolan appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday, following the death of Martin Weldon, 35, from Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire, in August 2022.

He did not enter a plea, and was granted bail.

Solicitor Aamer Anwar said: “The Weldon family have instructed our firm as solicitors and any communications will be made through us.

“As a family not a day goes by where they don’t think about Martin. He will forever be cherished.

“All they ask for is privacy at this very difficult time. As proceedings are live it would be inappropriate to comment further.”