Injured woman discharged from hospital as police quiz Bournemouth murder suspect

A woman has been discharged from hospital after being seriously injured alongside Amie Gray – who was murdered on Bournemouth seafront – as police continue to question a 20-year-old man.

Officers were called to reports that two women from Poole had been stabbed on Durley Chine Beach at around 11.45pm on May 24.

Amie Gray, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene while a 38-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Dorset Police confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the injured woman had been released from hospital.

A force spokesman said: “She has now been discharged from hospital, although she is continuing her recovery and we would ask that her privacy is respected at this time.”

He added that the suspect, from the Croydon area, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, remained in police custody in Dorset.

Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “This has been a fast-moving and extensive investigation, which we continue to drive forward.

“The arrested suspect remains in custody having been transported from London to Bournemouth and is being interviewed by specialist detectives.

“Two locations in Bournemouth are being forensically examined and searched. Searches have also been conducted at two separate addresses in the Croydon area.

“We are continuing to update the loved ones of Amie Gray, as well as the woman who sustained serious injuries, with the latest developments as we progress our inquiries.

Police at Durley Chine Beach in Bournemouth (Angus Williams/PA)

“The enhanced visible policing presence in the area will remain as we move into the weekend and we continue to urge anyone with information or concerns to please speak to our officers.

“I would also like to repeat our appeal for anyone with any information, no matter how small, that might assist our inquiries to please make contact with us.”

Ms Gray’s wife Sian Gray said in a statement on Wednesday: “Words cannot describe the pain that we feel. Amie was the most loving wife and mother.

“Her giggly laugh and big smile will be hard to be without. A larger-than-life character. I will miss you immensely my love. To the moon and back, forever and always.”

Ms Gray’s mother, Sharon Macklin, called her daughter “beautiful inside and out”.

She said: “As a family we are devastated to have lost one of the most amazing, funny, kind and energetic souls.”