Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man arrested after Sunderland dog attack

UK NewsPublished:

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

London Police recruits break world record
London Police recruits break world record

A man has been arrested after another man was seriously injured in a dog in Sunderland, Northumbria Police said.

The force said it received a report of a dog attack at an address in Maple Terrace in Shiney Row, Sunderland, at around 6.55pm.

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The force said a 44-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody, while the dog was “destroyed at the scene to ensure the safety of the public”.

A second dog was also seized from the address as a precaution, police said.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News