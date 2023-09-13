Man arrested after 11-year-old injured in attack by American bully XL dog

Police officer

A man has been arrested after a dog attack which left an 11-year-old girl with serious injuries.

Ana Paun suffered shoulder and arm injuries in the attack by an American bully XL and Staffordshire bull terrier crossbreed puppy in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, on Saturday.

Two other men were also injured in the attack after the dog broke free from its collar twice.

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman said: “A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog dangerously out of control.

“He has been bailed with conditions while inquiries continue.”

The force confirmed the dog remains in secure kennels.

Ana, who required around eight stitches following the incident, told BBC News: “The dog was staring at me and I got scared, so I started to run. And then I never ran that far, I ran like five seconds.

“So the dog grabbed my hand and he started moving me about.

“Someone grabbed him off my hand, and after he let go of my arm he went on my shoulder and he bit my shoulder as well.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman described the attack as ‘appalling’ (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I was feeling really panicked and I was scared, terrified, I had a lot of emotions.”

Ana’s mother, 34-year-old Monica Paun, said she was “still in shock” following the attack.

The incident prompted Home Secretary Suella Braverman to seek “urgent advice” on whether the American bully XL breed should be banned, labelling the attack “appalling”.