Police chiefs in England and Wales say officers will attend all home burglaries

Police chiefs across England and Wales have committed forces to attending all home burglaries in a new set of standards they hope will result in more of the crimes being solved and more offenders prosecuted.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said chief constables will work to ensure the approach is implemented “as soon as practically possible”.

While some forces already have a policy in place to go to all home burglaries, others attend only where victims are vulnerable or elderly, or there are evidential lines of inquiry to be followed up.

Today police chiefs have announced a commitment that all home burglaries in England and Wales will be attended by the police. Wherever you live, you can be confident the police will attend if you experience the invasion of a home burglary. Full statement: https://t.co/AfiReLUqQM pic.twitter.com/EpkIlxTFZd — National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) (@PoliceChiefs) October 5, 2022

The NPCC said an evidence review from the College of Policing, which is responsible for setting the standards for policing, had shown how swift attendance of officers at scenes of crime can increase victim satisfaction and aid investigations, as well as helping with the prevention of future crimes in the area.

Public opinion and His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services’ (HMICFRS) report on acquisitive crime were also taken into account before the decision was reached, the NPCC added.

In a tweet announcing the measure, the NPCC said it wanted to give people “peace of mind”.

The organisation said forces will prioritise attendance where people’s homes have been burgled, rather than outbuildings and garden sheds.

NPCC chairman, Martin Hewitt, said: “The number of burglaries is at an all-time low – down 51% over the past decade due to increased investment by police and partners in preventing them happening in the first place.

“Wherever you live in England and Wales you can be confident the police will attend if you experience the invasion of a home burglary. This should see more burglaries solved and more offenders prosecuted.”

The NPCC said Home Secretary Suella Braverman had been informed of the new standards on September 30.

College of Policing chief Andy Marsh said suffering a burglary can “steal a person’s sense of security from the place where they should feel safest”.

He added: “Officers across the country want to be locking up criminals and keeping communities safe. Our standards will help bring consistency to the police’s response, enable them to get the basics right and deliver what the public expect.”

Last week, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme it is unacceptable that the proportion of reported burglaries attended by an officer from the force has fallen to 50%.