Stourbridge town shuttle service back up and running following suspension

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The very light rail service for Stourbridge was cancelled after experiencing a second set of issues on Saturday morning. The first problem was cleared and the shuttle was operating from 11.30am.

But West Midlands Railway alerted passengers to a new fault at 3pm on Saturday, saying: “Due to a new fault that has developed, the service has been suspended until further notice.”

The rail operator later updated passengers that cancellations would continue throughout Sunday with a mini bus in place to shuttle passengers between Stourbridge Town and Stourbridge Junction.

In its latest post on social media at around 1pm this afternoon (Sunday) WMR has road transport has been stood down and that the service is running once more.

WMR has advised all passengers who were planning to travel on the Stourbridge town shuttle to check the latest departures information here: National Rail live departures