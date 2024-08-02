Taxi boss and passengers speak out about new legislation for Wolverampton cabs

Jim Sharma, who runs Wednesfield Cars, claims the public will be confused put at risk as they could get into the wrong vehicle and his stance is being supported by Wolves, for whom the company has been transporting players and staff for over 30 years

The City of Wolverhampton implemented the new government guidelines from yesterday (Thursday), the first licensing authority in the country to take action. They are designed to combat fake taxis and improve passenger safety.

They claim a three-month consultation with the trade to gauge views found 93 per-cent in favour of the signage changes out of more than 2,250 respondents. Those responding felt the changes would make journeys safer for passengers, prevent damage some felt the stickers could cause and reduce the risk of vandalism, they say.

But Mr Sharma said with the distinctive branding going, including Wolves logos in the back window, people would become confused about whether the vehicle they had booked was a taxi and it ran the risk of them not being easily able to access their vehicle.