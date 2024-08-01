'Nationwide issue' affects ticket machines and departure boards at train stations

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Railway alerted customers to the technical fault on Thursday afternoon.

In a statement to X, formerly Twitter, it said it was working with suppliers to resolve the issue.

A spokesman for the regional train operator said: “Due to a technical fault, information screens and ticket machines at some stations were reported as not working correctly on Thursday afternoon.

“Train services are unaffected by this issue and passengers are advised to use online journey planners or speak to railway staff for assistance until the issue is resolved.”

It is unclear how many train stations have been affected by the problems at this stage.

If tickets machines aren't working, passengers have been advised to purchase tickets online, on the West Midlands Railway app, at the ticket office where available, or onboard a train.

People can find live departure times times on the National Rail website.