Long diversions planned for resurfacing of key roundabout linking two busy roads next week

National Highways will be laying down a new surface at Gailey Island, where the A5 meets the A449 between Wolverhampton and Penkridge, over three days from Monday.

The work will involve laying down material to increase the friction of the road surface and replacing the road markings and road studs.

It means both the A5 and A449 will be shut at the roundabout overnight from 8pm to 6am from Monday to Wednesday next week.

During the closures, there will be access for emergency vehicles as well as fully signed diversion routes in place.

Drivers heading west on the A5 will be diverted along A4601, A460, M54 from junctions 1 to 3, and A41 - with the same route in reverse being used by traffic heading east.

Those heading north on the A449 will need to travel along the M54 from junctions 2 to 1, the A460, A4601 into Cannock and

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "I’d like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience or disruption to those living close to the work. We’ll make every effort to carefully manage noise levels and additional lighting to minimise the impact.

"Please note, our planned work may be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances."