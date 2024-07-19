West Midlands Railway among train operators affected by widespread IT issue

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The regional railway company said on Friday morning that while customer-facing services are "not currently affected" by the problem, some of its "back office" IT systems are "temporarily unavailable".

It is among a growing number of train operators to have been affected by widespread IT issues which National Rail said has created problems across the "entire network".

A West Midlands Railway spokesman said: "Due to an ongoing IT issue, some back office systems are temporarily unavailable.

"Train services are not currently affected by this issue but customers are advised to check their journeys before travelling."

Some of the other train operators affected by the issues include Avanti West Coast and Transport for Wales, which both run services through Wolverhampton, and London Northwestern Railway, which carries out journeys to Stafford.

In a statement to its website at about 8.30am on Friday, National Rail warned that passengers could face short-notice train cancellations as a result of the issues.

The statement read: "IT teams are actively investigating to determine the root cause of the problem.

"As a result, some train operators are unable to access driver diagrams at certain locations, leading to potential short-notice train cancellations.

"Additionally, other key systems, including real-time customer information platforms, are also affected.

"Please check back for updates. In the meantime, please regularly check your journey before you travel."

Other affected train operators include Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Great Western Railway, Hull Trains, Lumo, Northern, Southern, Thameslink, TransPennine Express, c2c and Merseyrail.

Around the world banks, supermarkets and other major institutions have also reporter computer issues disrupting services, with some airlines warning of delays and some airports grounding flights.