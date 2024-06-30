West Midland bus fares increase today - see what the new rates you'll have to pay are

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) announced in mid-June that day and season bus tickets were set to ride by an average of six per cent as the industry 'struggles to meet the ongoing challenges of rising costs'.

That hike came into force on Sunday morning.

As a result, a bus day ticket has risen by 30p to £4.80 while a four-week fare has gone from £60 to £64.

However, the single fare remains set at £2 under the cap agreed with the Department for Transport, which currently remains in place until the end of 2024.

The increases were agreed by all operators in the TfWM area, but the transport authority - part of West Midlands Combined Authority - said they still 'offer great value to passengers' and remained lower than Liverpool and Greater Manchester.

Bus fares in the Black Country are going up

Some of the new prices listed are:

Adult

One-day fare: £4.80

One-week fare: £18

Four-week fare: £64

Monthly fare: £59

Child

One-day fare: £2.40

One-week fare: £9

Four-week fare: £32

Monthly fare: £30

A spokesperson for the TfWM, said: "The increase ensures that the region’s bus network remains operating at current levels while an ongoing review, launched by TfWM last year, looks at the long-term sustainability of bus services. The review will be reported back to the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) Board next month."

Pete Bond, director of integrated transport services with TfWM, said: “Despite many challenges we have worked with bus operators since the pandemic to keep fare rises to an absolute minimum.

“And even though they are rising, fares remain great value for the many people who rely on buses day in and day out.

“At the same time we are working on plans to secure the long-term future of our bus network and will announce the results of the review in the coming weeks.”