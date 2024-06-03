Drivers warned to allow extra time to travel with thousands expected for Cosford Air Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The long-running and hugely popular event takes place at RAF Cosford this Sunday.

Those attending will be treated to demonstrations of modern military aircraft from the Royal Air Force and international military partners.

More than 10,000 vehicles are expected for the event, with National Highways urging drivers to be prepared – and allow extra time if they are using the M54.

A statement from National Highways said: "With reduced capacity on the rail network this weekend, tens of thousands of people travelling to the event are likely to travel by car with drivers encouraged to leave additional time for their journeys.

"Around 13,000 vehicles are expected. To ease congestion on the way into the venue, there will be special traffic measures in place at junction 3 of the M54. Road users are advised to pay close attention to the event signage to make sure they get in the correct lanes.

"Car parks open at 7am and routes are expected to be busy between 7am and 1pm and again between 5pm and 8pm. The event has sold out and those without tickets are advised not to travel to the venue as they will be turned away.

"For live traffic updates follow the @HighwaysWMIDS Twitter feed. The National Highways 24/7 customer contact centre team can also provide urgent, up-to-the minute information on 0300 123 5000. "