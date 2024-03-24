Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

From this weekend until April 9, there are no trams running between Wednesbury and Edgbaston Village to make way for crucial work to connect the new Brierley Hill line to the existing network.

The work being carried out by tram operator Midland Metro Alliance in partnership with network owner Transport for West Midlands has so far included construction work on bridges and tracks, including a new bridge to carry trams on the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro extension over the A4123 Birmingham New Road, in Dudley.

West Midlands Metro managing director Sophie Allison said: “We understand the impact that these essential works will have on our customers and appreciate their patience during this period of disruption.

"We have used this opportunity to plan in some of our infrastructure investment works which will ensure that we are able to continue to provide a safe and secure, reliable and sustainable service for the many people who rely upon us every day.

"An enhanced timetable will also be in place from April 10 when customers will be able to enjoy a more frequent service throughout the day. We are looking forward to being able to connect even more communities as we take one step closer to being able to deliver a service to Dudley town centre.”

The work is coinciding with a Sandwell Council project to complete the demolition and construction of Dudley Street bridge, which spans the tram track near the Dudley Street Guns Village stop, to minimise disruption for passengers.

These works will continue during the night between Sunday and Thursday each week from April 11 until May 16. For safety reasons there will be no services between Black Lake and Edgbaston Village tram stops from approximately 8pm between these dates.

But there will be no changes to services on Fridays and Saturdays during this period.

Tram passengers are being advised to plan journeys, meanwhile passes and tickets can be used on National Express services 47, 74, 79, 80 and 101.

Earlier this month engineers installed supporting beams to replace the former landmark Hanson’s Ale Bridge in Birmingham New Road as part of the huge £1.6 billion expansion scheme to make it easier for more travellers to catch the tram from Edgbaston and Digbeth in Birmingham; Dudley and Wednesbury.

The first phase will see up to nine new stops opened between Wednesbury to Flood Street in Dudley.

Phase Two will then see the route extended to Brierley Hill creating up to 14 stops in total when the extension is finished.