Speculation Avanti is days away from being nationalised – we asked the Department for Transport for the truth

Sources have claimed that control of the Avanti West Coast rail franchise could be handed over to the operator of last resort (OLR) within the Department for Transport.

It would see services brought under emergency public control by a business that acts on behalf of the government when companies fail or breach the terms of their contract.

The Board of Transport for the North made up of mayors and council leaders, unanimously backed a move to ask the Secretary of State to terminate Avanti West Coast’s contract and bring it into public ownership on Wednesday.

It comes after months of significant disruption and regular cancellations.