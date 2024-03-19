'Don't bash our buses' Andy Street asks how Labour will pay for public takeover

Richard Parker yesterday (Monday) announced he would follow Manchester Labour Mayor Andy Burnham's example and bring West Midlands buses under his control.

The declaration was Mr Parker's first major policy announcement and Andy Street's team have lambasted the financial thinking behind the big ticket move, with the Tories claim it would cost at least £140million.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LEOBELeMMEQ

A spokesperson for Andy Street told the Express & Star: “Andy’s record on the region’s buses speaks for itself: huge investment in cleaner zero-emission vehicles, bus priority measures on new Sprint routes improving reliability, and some of the cheapest bus fares in the country - including some key fares cheaper now than they were seven years ago.

"Thanks to these measures - alongside a deal to protect bus routes until 2025 - passenger numbers in the West Midlands are incredibly above pre-pandemic levels."

The spokesman added: “Andy is already exploring the possibility of bus franchising across the region, with detailed work underway to look at the costs involved as well as the pros & cons of the move. This work will report back in the summer, with Andy keeping an open mind. However he absolutely will not recklessly commit the region to something it can’t afford.

“Perhaps Richard could explain where he’s getting the money from to promise this move - not least the £140million start-up costs involved. Birmingham City Council have sadly shown us where poor financial management can lead.”

Labour's policy unit is currently crunching the numbers and have promised to come back to the Express & Star with detailed costings.

Announcing the policy, Richard Parker said: "For far too long, our buses have been run in the interests of the private companies, not passengers. Last year we saw fares rise, despite promises from the Mayor. The only way to ensure buses are cheap, reliable and serve every single corner of our region is to take control.

“It’s simple - I’ll bring those buses under local control. Under our Conservative Mayor buses aren’t reliable enough and are too expensive."