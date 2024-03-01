Man dies after two lorries crash on motorway

The fatal collision took place on Eastbound stretch of the motorway between Junctions 2 and 1, near Tewkesbury, at around 10.54am on Thursday.

Two paramedic officers, a Midlands Air Ambulance and the West Midlands Ambulance Service Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, ambulance crew discovered one of the lorry drivers, a man, in critical condition.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Medics immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, it quickly became clear that he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“There were no other patients."