MP calls to save 'vital' bus route into Wolverhampton set to be axed in coming weeks

National Express West Midlands has said it will stop operating the bus route on November 5

National Express West Midlands has said the number 5 bus route from Codsall to Wolverhampton will cease operating from November 5.

The route will be partially replaced by a new 5/5A service operated by Banga Buses, which will not run after 6.30pm in the evenings or on Sundays.

The new service will run on two variations, with the number 5 to travel between Codsall and Wolverhampton via Bilbrook every 60 minutes from Monday to Friday with no service on Saturdays.

Meanwhile, the 5A will run between Codsall and Wolverhampton via Dunstall every 60 minutes from Monday to Saturday but will not serve Bilbrook.

The proposed changes has sparked concern amongst residents with South Staffordshire MP, Sir Gavin Williamson, now campaigning to save it.

The MP has expressed his concerns over the suggested replacement service which would not operate throughout the evenings and could therefore impact those returning home from university, work or college.

Sir Gavin said: "This is a matter I know to be of incredible frustration for my constituents, and I’m doing everything I can to improve upon the public transport in my area.

"The decision taken to axe both the number 5 and 5A will disrupt accessibility for those from Codsall, Bilbrook and Whitmore Reans, and it is important that all have access to sufficient means of transport so that they can arrive on time to their place of work or education.

"To get rid of this service would be an uphill battle for those trying to feed their families and those working for a better future."

Sir Gavin has said he plans to arrange a meeting with the managing director of National Express in the hopes of "putting some pressure on" the company to repeal the decision.

A spokeswoman for National Express West Midlands, said: "We know that our bus services are vital lifelines for many customers and communities and we have been working closely with Transport for West Midlands to protect as many services as possible across the region.

"In common with bus operators nationwide, we are seeing fewer passengers, increased costs, busier roads and fewer drivers because of the change in lifestyles since the pandemic.

"All this means we have to look at our network to maintain the best coverage for the people of the West Midlands.

"From November 5, National Express West Midlands will no longer operate the 5 service between Wolverhampton and Codsall.

"Another operator will begin operating a 5/5A route with an updated timetable and details are available on the Transport for West Midlands website.

"Our priority is to continue to build on the positive steps we are taking to improve the reliability of our services and keep fares low while providing a comprehensive network that fits with current demand and levels of traffic on our roads."

Bus users have been advised to make us of an alternative National Express West Midlands Service, the 6/6A, which runs between Wolverhampton and Wobaston, via Aldersley.