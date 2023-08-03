Call for HS2 to release compensation figures amid fears scheme is costing communities

MP Gavin Williamson

Sir Gavin Williamson is calling for people be paid up to 90 per cent of what their properties are valued at by HS2 when they move out, even if they are disputing the valuation.

The MP said he has evidence this is not happening and that many are facing financial hardship as a result.

The member for South Staffordshire has called on the Government to reveal how many people have been subject to compulsory property seizures by HS2 but are yet to receive compensation.

He said: "The seizure of land and properties by HS2 without owners receiving compensation is simply unacceptable.

“Not only is this project costing the taxpayer billions, but it is costing communities in Staffordshire their livelihoods and economic security.

"HS2 has much to answer for, and I will continue to ask the Government these questions until our voices are heard.”

In May, West Midlands businesses were invited to seize the opportunity of £1 billion of HS2 contracts coming up for grabs this year at a business meeting hosted by national audit, tax, advisory and risk firm Crowe.

Mr Williamson's comments come just days after an infrastructure watchdog rated the HS2 rail line as “unachievable”.

The rating was made by the Infrastructure and Project Authority who gave the project a 'red' warning for its first two phases from London to Birmingham then onto Crewe.

An HS2 spokesperson said: “HS2 endeavours to pay claimants fair and timely compensation.

“The legal process requires affected parties to submit evidence-based claims for their losses and we can only pay compensation once sufficient information is provided.