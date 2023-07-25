Time-lapse footage shows HS2 bridge being slid in underneath existing railway

The site of the HS2 bridge under the West Coast Main Line. Photo: Network Rail

The Trent Valley line reopened on Monday after essential improvements to the West Coast Main Line in the county.

During a nine-day railway closure, Network Rail replaced 2,000 meters of track, 3,000 new railway sleepers and laid 2,500 tonnes of track foundation at Colwich Junction, as well as installing new equipment for trains in the Trent Valley area.

A video also showed the work by HS2 to move a huge new bridge structure into place beneath the line in Lichfield.

A team of around 300 people from HS2’s contractor Balfour Beatty built the 6,200-tonne concrete bridge beside the railway over the last six months, before it was slowly driven into place on the back of a huge transporter vehicle southeast of Lichfield Trent Valley station.

Eventually HS2 trains will pass beneath the West Coast Main Line.

Dave Penny, Network Rail passenger director for the North West and Central region, said: "We know this work has meant longer journeys for passengers travelling over the school summer holidays, so I'd like to thank everyone impacted for bearing with us.

"We worked closely with train operators to keep people on the move, and now work is complete on the Trent Valley line, this vital section of the West Coast main line will continue to deliver safe, reliable journeys for passenger and freight lines."

With work now complete, the normal timetable resumed on the Trent Valley line from the start of service on Monday.

Passengers are also advised to be aware that work will take place on Sunday, July 30, with the same level of disruption.