Primary school becomes first in Sandwell to benefit from 'School Street'

Shaloamei, Alex-Jenson, Ishaam join Strider and staff and officers to launch the new School Street

Ferndale Primary School, in Great Barr has become the first school in Sandwell to benefit from a 'School Street'.

‘School Streets’ is a nationally recognised project to promote sustainable transport and reduce the impact of school gate parking.

Due to the project's initiative, vehicle movement and parking on Ferndale Avenue is now restricted during morning and afternoon periods when children are going to and from school.

The project aims to improve road safety, reduce congestion and pollution and encourage walking to school in order to benefit the children's mental and physical health.

To achieve this, Sandwell Council has initially introduced a traffic order to be in force for 18 months to restrict vehicle movement and parking in Ferndale Avenue during displayed times.

Now, only drivers who have an essential permit will be able to enter, leave or park in Ferndale Avenue during the restricted times.

Councillor Danny Millard, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for environment and highways, said: “This is a brilliant scheme which has proved to be a great success in other parts of the country so we will be monitoring the scheme over the next 18 months to see how effective it is in Sandwell.”

To celebrate the launch, children from the school were greeted by the ‘Living Streets’ mascot Strider, who made a special appearance, along with council officers from highways services, West Midlands Police and school staff.

Ferndale Primary School deputy head teacher Rachel Rought said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be the first school in Sandwell to have an official School Street, which enables our children and their families to walk to school safely."

She added that she has received very positive feedback from both families and residents but especially from the children themselves who have enjoyed being able to walk to school without the fear of passing vehicles.