Cannock Road on the junction with Victoria Road

The water giant has said that heavy delays will be expected on Cannock Road, between Victoria Road and Bushbury Road, until Friday, July 14, as part of planned improvements in the region.

The closures spell travel chaos as diversions to bus services 11 and 739 are put into place by National Express West Midlands.

The 11 service, heading towards Underhill, will divert from Cannock Road via Victoria Road, Bushbury Road and Cannock Road to rejoin the normal line of route. Heading towards Wolverhampton, buses will follow the reverse of the route.

The 739 service, heading towards Compton Park Schools, will divert from Cannock Road via Bushbury Road, Victoria Road and Cannock Road before rejoining the normal line of route. Heading towards Bushbury, buses will follow the reverse of the route.

The traffic management systems will include temporary traffic lights, which are expected to cause delays to the major route leading in and out of Wolverhampton.

Cat Webb, community communications officer at Severn Trent, said: "While our network serves our customers and communities well, as pipes get a bit older, it's vital we upgrade them so our customers can continue to enjoy a reliable water supply.

"While every effort has been made to make sure this work causes as minimal disruption as possible, we are sorry for any inconvenience it will cause. However, when this work is completed those living in and around the area will be able to enjoy fresh and reliable water for years to come."

The waterworks come after Severn Trent Water started a two-year project to replace outdated pipes in Wolverhampton in January.

Ms Webb continued: "Due to the location of our pipes, we are having to use traffic management to safely make the essential upgrades.

"This work will help ensure the pipes in the area are fit for the future and of the best quality, minimising the chances of any issues such as leaks or bursts happening that can cause issues for customers."

The project, which will cost around £2.3 million, aims to replace four miles of water pipes around Fallings Park, starting with stretches of Cannock Road.

The roadworks will come after months of water mains issues where roads were forced to close due to burst water mains and other faulty pipe issues.

The next set of roadworks will be a road closure of Victoria Road on the junction of Cannock Road and Bushbury Road, on Monday, July 31.