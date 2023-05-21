Improved train service from today as CrossCountry launches new timetable

Extra seats will be available for passengers on CrossCountry services from May

From Sunday, CrossCountry will be running a new timetable across which it hopes will improve connectivity, reliability and capacity.

The new timetable will feature a half-hourly service between Birmingham and Manchester, which will also stop at stations such as Wolverhampton, Stafford, Crewe and Stockport.

Nick Chadwick, regional director for the West Midlands and Northwest at CrossCountry, said: "The new timetable introduces significant improvement to connectivity and consistency across the region.

"Its changes are heavily informed by feedback from both our customers and wide stakeholders. It is designed to reflect and respond to today's passengers' needs, as well as the future demand changes we anticipate."

The new timetable, developed due to stakeholder, customer and colleague feedback, utilises data collected based on how travel demands continue to change and evolve over time.

Mr Chadwick continued: "Since the pandemic, we have seen a strong recovery in leisure demand across the region, especially between Manchester and Birmingham on evenings and weekends, given the route's access to popular football venues.

"As passenger volumes continue to change post-pandemic, we are continually reviewing our services to provide improved frequency and capacity to customers where and when they need it most."

The new service will see trains depart from Birmingham to Manchester at 01 and 30 every hour, and return trains from Manchester to Birmingham running at 03 and 25 every hour.