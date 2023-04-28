Notification Settings

Man dies after 'incident' at HS2 construction site

By Eleanor Lawson

A man in his 70s who was working on an HS2 site near Birmingham has died.

The man in his early 70s was taken to hospital by an air ambulance but sadly passed away.

Ambulance crews were called to the HS2 site on Middle Bickenhill Lane in Solihull yesterday to reports of a man in cardiac arrest.

The man was airlifted by Midlands Air Ambulance to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire, but was sadly pronounced dead shortly after arriving in hospital.

A spokesperson for HS2 said: "We are deeply saddened to confirm that an employee working for a company in the supply chain of HS2’s contractor Balfour Beatty VINCI died today following an incident on site near Marston Green on Thursday 27 April.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this very sad time. We are working with our construction partner and the relevant authorities to understand the cause of this incident.”

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We had a called at 4.58pm on Thursday (April 27), a request to assist the ambulance service in Middle Bickenhill Lane. We sent a 4x4 brigade response vehicle and a fire engine from Sheldon and Hay Mills.

"The incident involved a man believed to be in his early 70s in cardiac arrest. Crews were required to assist ambulance staff in carrying the man to the air ambulance."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an industrial incident near to Middle Bickenhill Lane at 4.09pm on Thursday.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene. On arrival, we discovered one male patient who was in a serious condition.

"Following treatment at the scene, the man was airlifted to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further treatment."

West Midlands Police said:“We were called to a construction site on Middle Bickenhill Lane, Solihull, to reports that a man had been injured.

“He was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later. We are liaising with the Health & Safety Executive and enquiries continue.”

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

