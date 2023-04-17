Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

M6 reopens after lorry crash and fire closes northbound carriageway overnight

By David StubbingsCannockTransportPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Traffic is moving along the M6 again this morning after a major crash and fire closed part of the motorway in Staffordshire on Sunday.

Crews working at the scene following the serious incident. Photo: National Highways
Crews working at the scene following the serious incident. Photo: National Highways

Drivers were stopped in both directions between junction 12 for Cannock and 13 for Stafford after a lorry crashed and caught fire on the northbound carriageway at around 11.30am yesterday.

The crash resulted in a closure of the M6 heading north that lasted around 15 hours. As well as the recovery of the lorry, the carriageway also needed resurfacing as a result of the crash and blaze.

It wasn't until just before 3.30am that National Highways announced that three of the four lanes were open to traffic again.

The lorry caught fire following a collision. Photo: National Highways
Crews working at the scene following the serious incident. Photo: National Highways

However, the agency added: "Due to extensive damage sustained to the nearside barrier, lane 1 will remain closed for ongoing repairs."

Dramatic images released by the National Highways team revealed the extent of the damage.

Recovery work will take place overnight. Photo: National Highways

The Midlands Air Ambulance and all other emergency services attended scene. The injuries of those involved are not yet known.

Traffic was originally stopped in both directions before the southbound carriageway was reopened.

Elsewhere, two lanes have been closed on the southbound carriageway this morning after a lorry broke down.

National Highways has reported that lanes two and three were shut within junction 8, leading to delays of at least 45 minutes.

Transport
News
Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Stafford
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News