M42 reopens following ten-day closure for major works

The M42 has reopened one day ahead of schedule after being closed for 10 days over Christmas.

The 12,600 tonne bridge being built on the M42.
The motorway was closed for HS2 works between junction 9 and 10 to install a 12,600 ton bridge – it will carry the high-speed railway line across the carriageway north of Lea Marston and Curdworth in Warwickshire.

National Highways has thanked drivers for their patience with the closure which started on Friday, December 23, and opened on Monday, January 1 at 5pm.

National Highways Senior Network Planner, Frank Bird said: "We'd like to say a big thank-you to motorists for their patience during the closure of the M42. It’s never easy to close a busy motorway such as the M42 for an extended period but it has been vital to ensure the safety of the workforce and motorists while this work is taking place.

"We’ve been working collaboratively with HS2 for the past 18 months to ensure the operation runs smoothly and to help keep disruption to a minimum for drivers. The installation of the new Marston Box bridge is a significant milestone in the HS2 project and it’s great to see it finally in place."

Drivers can check the @HighwaysWMIDS Twitter feed for live traffic updates and can contact The National Highways customer team on 0300 123 5000.

Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

