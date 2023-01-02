Notification Settings

M42 opens ahead of schedule following 10 day closure for HS2 works

By Sunil Midda

Fans travelling to see West Bromwich Albion play against Reading today, can avoid a diversion after roadworks were completed a day early on the M42.

Photo: National Highways

The M42 motorway had been closed for 10 days between Junction 9 (Dunton Interchange) and Junction 10 (Tamworth Interchange) following HS2 works, with the works expected to have been completed on Tuesday, January 3.

However, the works were completed ahead of schedule and National Highways have confirmed that the motorway is now fully operational and opened on January 1, from 5pm.

The motorway had been closed for 10 days between the two junctions during the festive period for HS2 works to move a 12,600 tonne bridge into place over the carriageway.

National Highways Senior Network Planner, Frank Bird said: “We’d like to say a big thank-you to motorists for their patience during the closure of the M42. It’s never easy to close a busy motorway such as the M42 for an extended period but it has been vital to ensure the safety of the workforce and motorists while this work is taking place.

“We’ve been working collaboratively with HS2 for the past 18 months to ensure the operation runs smoothly and to help keep disruption to a minimum for drivers. The installation of the new Marston Box bridge is a significant milestone in the HS2 project and it’s great to see it finally in place.”

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

