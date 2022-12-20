New plan to keep passengers safe on Black Country buses and trains

New operators for two Shropshire bus routes

Bus Users UK has joined forces with Women in Transport have come up with an action plan called Making Public Transport Safer.

The plan includes advice on how to spot the signs that someone is being harassed or abused, what action to take, and what operators can do to understand and improve the passenger experience.

Women make more bus journeys than men and tend to be the primary carers of young children and older relatives. As a result, they are often reliant on buses to provide vital access to education, medical appointments, shops and employment.

Dawn Badminton-Capps, Bus Users Director for England, said: "We all have a role to play in making buses, stops and stations safer and more attractive. The simplest of acts like making eye contact with someone who looks uncomfortable or calling out inappropriate behaviour can make people feel safer and less alone.

"You don’t need to be a hero and put yourself in danger but by looking out for each other, we can improve the journey for everyone.”

Sonya Byers, CEO from Women in Transport said: “Improving safety across transport is a complex issue that requires a multi-faceted approach but there are small practical actions that each of us can take as individuals. In the longer term, continuing to increase representation of women in our transport workforce will contribute to making our bus and other transport networks safer for everyone."