M6 Toll prices rising next month but local drivers offered money saving pass

The M6 Toll

However, local drivers will be able to save up to 40 per cent using the private road if they buy a Local Saver pass.

From January 13 car drivers will have to pay an extra 40p and vans and lorries will pay 70p more to use the 27 mile motorway.

Car and van drivers living in Lichfield, Tamworth, Sutton Coldfield, Walsall and Cannock will be able to save up to 40 per cent on standard "turn up and go" prices with a Local Saver pass.

The pass offers six trips at any time of day for £29 for cars or £49 for vans.

Michael Whelan, general manager of the M6 Toll, said: “There’s no expiry date, so it’s handy for everyone, whether you use us every day or just now and again.

"As a private operator, we rely on toll income to invest, and the new rates will help fund our multi-million pound technology upgrade for M6toll, making the UK’s most reliable motorway quicker, safer and even easier to use."

The Road Ahead investment programme includes the installation of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras along the route to keep traffic flowing freely at toll plazas.

In July 2021 there was a rise in charges between Cannock and Coleshill, which saw a 10p rise for cars at all toll plazas, a 50p increase for vans and a 60p increase for HGVs using the road.